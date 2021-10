A child’s room is rarely a tidy one, and if anything, it only gets worse as they get older.Certainly, new research by Habitat (habitat.co.uk) has found almost half (41%) of parents say tidying their kid’s room is their biggest bugbear – yet one in 10 continue to do it, simply because it looks good on social media and for guests.Despite the fact that many children’s bedrooms look like a bombsite most of the time, Habitat found that, on average, parents spend £729 per family on their children’s bedrooms every year – more than they spend on their own master suites...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO