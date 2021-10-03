CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Matthew Wolff in a 'happier spot' than last year; wants to play in future Ryder Cups

By Golf Channel
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been an up and down year for Matthew Wolff and the direction the 22-year-old moved on the Sanderson Farms' moving day is ... up. Wolff was behind the cut line late in his round on Friday but he nailed a 36-footer on No. 18 to extend his stay in Jackson, Mississippi another two days and he took advantage of the opportunity with newfound confidence, now sitting five shots off the lead after a third-round 65.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Matthew Wolff WITB 2021 (September)

Matthew Wolff what’s in the bag accurate as of the Sanderson Farms Championship. We aren’t sure which putter he will put in play, so we are including all three models. Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees @7.5) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD TP 7 TX. 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees) Shaft:...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Learning from a difficult last year, a happier Matthew Wolff rockets up leaderboard at Sanderson Farms Championship

This time last year Matthew Wolff was cruising. The rising star on the PGA Tour had put together consecutive runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open before a nagging right hand injury aided a poor run of form– five missed cuts, two WDs and a disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard in 20 events with just four top-25 finishes – that plagued the rest of his 2020 super-season.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sanderson Farms Championship: Will Zalatoris fades as Matthew Wolff impresses

Will Zalatoris failed to capitalise from shooting a course record at the Sanderson Farms Championship as he faded through 54 holes. Zalatoris lost ground as five players now tie for second going into the final round at the County Club of Jackson. The reigning rookie of the year looked visibly...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Matthew Wolff switches irons for first start of season

Switches back to set he used to finish 2nd in U.S. Open, Shriners. Matthew Wolff’s Round 1 highlights from Sanderson Farms. Matthew Wolff is making his first start of the season at this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship, and he’s doing so with a familiar set of irons back in the bag.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
chatsports.com

Matthew Wolff continues mental progress, impressive streak in Las Vegas

After a Saturday 65 at the Sanderson Farms, Matthew Wolff said his game "is starting to come around." Less than a week later, he turned another corner. Through 36 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Wolff shot 64-67, and the 22-year-old sits T-2 after his round Friday. But it wasn't easy getting near the top of the leaderboard. Wolff overcame a triple bogey on the par-4 third.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: Could this be a defining weekend for Matthew Wolff?

2021 has been a difficult year for Matthew Wolff. He has dealt with his mental demons in recent months and it resulted in taking a two-month break from golf. After being disqualified from The Masters in April and missing the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wolff was not in a good place.
MENTAL HEALTH
8 News Now

Late surge gives Schenk 1-shot lead in Vegas over Wolff

Adam Schenk gets another crack at his first PGA Tour victory. He finished with a flourish in Las Vegas by making three birdies over the last four holes. That gave Schenk a 66 and a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff. This is the second time Schenk has had a 54-hole lead in the last few months. He didn't convert at the Barracuda Championship. Now he has to contend with Wolff, who appears to have his game and head in the right place. Also in the mix is Sam Burns, who had a rough finish but still was only two behind.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sanderson Farms
madison

Westwood after proabably his 'last' Ryder Cup match

Resounding US Ryder Cup win could be start of something big. “This is a new era,” U.S. captain Steve Stricker said. “These guys are young. They want it. They’re motivated. They came here determined to win. I could see it in their eyes.”
GOLF
The Guardian

Dominant US team make ominous statement for future Ryder Cups

What began on Friday morning as an opportunity for American redemption after recent Ryder Cup disappointments ended on Sunday afternoon with a record-breaking victory that doubles as an ominous statement of intent for the years ahead. Even before Xander Schauffele smacked a ball into the overcast Wisconsin blue toward the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Even in defeat, Team Europe finds purpose in playing for each other

HAVEN, Wis. — From four feet away, the sight of Rory McIlroy's face was shocking. It was just off the 16th tee at Whistling Straits, where moments earlier he'd finished a lead-off 3-and-2 victory against Xander Schauffele, and if you expected any emotion at all, you'd expect indifference. Instead, while being interviewed by Sky Sports, he was weeping.
GOLF
Golf.com

Here are the 4 confirmed future Ryder Cup venues

The Ryder Cup is one of golf’s best traditions, but how did it become that way? History is a factor. With the conclusion of the 2021 Cup at Whistling Straits, there have been 43 editions of golf’s biennial match play event. But an equally important factor? Venue. Of the greatest...
NFL
rydercup.com

Harrington sees bright future for Europe in Ryder Cup

World Number One Jon Rahm, 26, won 3½ points as he played all five sessions in his second Ryder Cup, while debutant Viktor Hovland, 24, also played in every match and picked up two halves. Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton are both still in their 20s, while Rory McIlroy is...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy