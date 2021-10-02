CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BitLife: How to Get a Best Friend

By Madison Benson
thenerdstash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people choose to live a life of solitude in BitLife, while others try to make as many acquaintances as possible. It’s also enjoyable to make a best friend to show your appreciation towards. During the BitLife Birthday Challenge, you are tasked with showing extra appreciation to your best friend by buying them Bitizenship. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get a best friend in BitLife.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

How To Make Friends As An Adult

Making friends as an adult isn’t always easy. Here are some tips that can help you can get started. There comes a time when you realize that you don’t know how to make new friends. While this might be a little bit of an exaggeration, once you’re out of your early 20s and there’s no college or new job to immerse yourself in, there’s also fewer opportunities to make new friendships. Add to that post pandemic anxiety, and it maybe even more difficult to make new friends.
RELATIONSHIPS
bestproducts.com

17 Best Gifts to Show Your Stepmom How Much You Appreciate Her

When it comes to finding the perfect gift, it can feel like the pressure is on — especially when it's for someone as important as your stepmom. There's so much you want to say to her, including how much you love and appreciate her, and it can be hard to find something that encompasses all of that.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Complete the BitLife Birthday Challenge

BitLife is a mobile game that was released on September 29, 2018. The newest weekend challenge includes tasks that will help players celebrate BitLife‘s birthday! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to complete the BitLife Birthday Challenge. How to Complete the BitLife Birthday Challenge. The BitLife...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Friendship#Android#Occupations
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Call Off an Engagement

Sometimes your first love is your one true love, and you end up being married for several decades. Other times, it’s difficult to find a lifelong partner. If you are trying to complete the newest weekend challenge, the Dangerous Woman Challenge, you will need to call off four engagements before you turn 30! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to call off an engagement in BitLife.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

In the dog house: How to make room for man’s best friend as we return to normality

My dog, Bert, is rarely happier than when he’s on the Tube. To him, it’s simply a moving box of potential admirers. He makes his way through the carriage, accepting pats and compliments and posing for photos. In return, he provides a little moment of joy to beleaguered commuters who are questioning the life decisions that led to their smelling a stranger’s armpit each morning on the way to work. It’s a sweet, wholesome interaction and I wish it were possible in every public place. Not to mention, I am so powerfully fond of him, I’d really like to be...
PETS
thestatetimes.com

How Getting Dumped Was Actually the Best Thing To Happen to Me

I felt like I died. Do you know that drop you get in your stomach when something bad happens? When your breath gets ripped out of your chest? Your head starts pounding because it can’t comprehend what’s happening to you? That’s what I felt. I thought it would never go away.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Become a Famous Singer

The newest weekly challenge in BitLife, the Dangerous Woman Challenge, tasks everyone with becoming a famous singer and earning multiple platinum records. This is not the first musical challenge that has appeared in the game. However, this challenge is not centered around mastering an instrument. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to become a famous singer in BitLife.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
SPY

The Best Sentimental Gifts To Show Your Loved Ones You Care

There are all kinds of directions you can go when it comes to gift-giving. If you’re thinking of going sentimental with an upcoming Christmas gift, or any gift for that matter, there are some great options out there. Sentimental gifts may not be the right choice for everyone, but there’s probably someone you know who would appreciate a thoughtful present that shows how much you care. You can incorporate a special scent, a meaningful destination or a happy memory. Take your leading lady, for example. Even if it’s not the most lavish gift for your wife, a sentimental gift for her...
LIFESTYLE
Twinfinite

New World: How to Play with Friends

By design, you’ll always be playing multiplayer in New World, given it’s… you know, a massively multiplayer online game. However, if you want to go questing and adventuring with your friends, rather than BigDong69 and the like, then you’re in the right place. Here’s how to play with friends in New World.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6: How to Get Amigos to Stop Following You

Far Cry 6 is finally available across all major platforms, letting players getting a taste of the fresh world of Yara. With plenty of islands to visits, weapons to acquire, and enemies to put down, there’s no end to the carnage and discovery. On your adventures, you make friends with many Amigos (the companion system from past Far Cry games). If you’re the type to play the silent and deadly approach (I’d consider you a heathen for that but to each their own), then these Amigos can get in the way more often than not. If you’re someone running into this issue, I’m here to help. In this guide, I’ll explain how to get Amigos to stop following you in Far Cry 6!
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Indestructible Dog Toys to Keep Fido Happy

We all love to gift our dogs new toys every time we go to the pet store, but does your dog tend to destroy every dog toy you give them? While some pooches are easy-going on their new presents, gnawing gently for months at a time on the same stuffed rabbit, others are well, perhaps a bit more aggressive and tend to follow their hunting instincts. And that is perfectly okay. Dogs all have different attitudes when it comes to toys, and if your dog tends to destroy everything in sight for the pure joy of it, not to mention...
PETS
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 11

Late at night on Sunday, October 10, Saturn retrograde ends. After a five-month period of rebalancing and reflection, the planet of boundaries and discipline is back in full force. It’s now time to treat your ambitions with the seriousness they deserve — to stop wishing and waiting and do what needs to be done.
LIFESTYLE
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy