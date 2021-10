Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly discussed a number of topics following his team's 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech. On whether Tyler Bucher was only in the game temporarily. “This was we got to have a running game. We’re going to run the football. We had to have a different mentality about the way we’re doing things. So, Tommy (Rees) and I talked a little bit. I told him, ‘He’s playing. Just commit yourself to the play sheet for him. He’s playing and he’s not coming out. Call the game that way.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO