The Tennessee Titans (2-1) look for their third consecutive victory as they travel to take on the winless New York Jets (0-3). It is a season of change for the New York Jets. Robert Saleh is in his first year as the head coach after spending four seasons with San Francisco as the 49ers defensive coordinator. After trading quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina, the Jets selected Zach Wilson out of BYU with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO