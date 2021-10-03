DEA warns one pill can kill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a new warning about counterfeit prescription painkillers laced with potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl. "You're playing the odds against your life," said Dan Neill, the DEA Special Agent in charge of the Las Vegas office. "Less than two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a deadly dose, and we're finding that two out of five pills that have been analyzed by the DEA laboratory contain that lethal dose."news3lv.com
