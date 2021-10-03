CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

DEA warns one pill can kill

By Steve Wolford
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a new warning about counterfeit prescription painkillers laced with potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl. "You're playing the odds against your life," said Dan Neill, the DEA Special Agent in charge of the Las Vegas office. "Less than two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a deadly dose, and we're finding that two out of five pills that have been analyzed by the DEA laboratory contain that lethal dose."

Ty Sceirine
6d ago

" 'You can't talk about overdoses without talking about fentanyl right now' ", said Dalessio... That's because a certain political party doesn't care that it's coming here. We are facing shipping delays with Christmas orders, but fentanyl is pouring in like rain...Think America!

Lori Woo
7d ago

It's disturbing because the druggies making the pills aren't scientists and simply do not care if people die. It gives them more profit is why they do it and they have no clue how much is deadly. Hopefully people taking these drugs get the message. They certainly are not going to the DEA website for info on illegal drugs.

Bluidbln W
7d ago

So, our government KNOWS the fentanyl is coming from China and being transported to Mexico for manufacturing yet it continues to FLOOD America DESPITE multiple raids?!?! With ALL the technology available I find it next to impossible that this CANNOT be shut down. Doesn't make sense.

