CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Two FCB executives honored by state bankers for excellence

By The Indiana Gazette
Indiana Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Bankers Association announced the winners of its annual Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Awards, including two from First Commonwealth Bank. The Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program acknowledges rising stars and leaders who continually “go the extra mile” to promote and inspire women to reach their full potential within the banking industry, their financial institutions and their communities.

www.indianagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Local chamber executives honored for mission-driven results

SEWARD, NE (October 11, 2021) – Two local chamber of commerce executives were recognized as “Professionals of the Year” by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives (NCCE), a professional development organization comprised of the leaders of more than 50 local chambers of commerce across the state. Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong,...
SEWARD, NE
Gainesville Daily Register

First State Bank honored by peers

GAINESVILLE — The largest state community banking association in the nation honored First State Bank in September. The Gainesville-based band won Best of Community Bank (BOCB) awards from the The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) — for Community Spirit and Gold for pandemic response and Bronze for marketing at its recent convention.
GAINESVILLE, TX
bizjournals

PA Bankers Association honors two First Commonwealth execs

Two executives at one of Pittsburgh’s largest banks were honored by the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program. Jane Grebenc, president of First Commonwealth Bank, won the Patricia A. Husic Woman of Influence Award.  Vicki Fox, senior vice president and diversity and inclusion officer at First Commonwealth, received the Champion for Women Award for financial institution members.
PITTSBURGH, PA
coloradopolitics.com

Rep. Dylan Roberts honored by state's independent bankers

State Rep. Dylan Roberts received one of the highest awards presented by the Independent Bankers of Colorado, when the Avon Democrat accepted the Spirit of Independence Award Wednesday in Steamboat Springs. The bankers in a press release cited Roberts' ability to "wade through partisan politics and competing special interests" to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Knox Pages

Carrier, Gregg honored for Excellence Beyond the Call at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON — Faculty and staff at Mount Vernon Nazarene University celebrated the contribution of peers during the Excellence Beyond the Call awards reception held Thursday, Oct. 7, in Foster Hall. Dr. Judy Gregg, Associate Professor of Nursing, and Jo Lee Carrier, Campus Nurse, were nominated by peers and selected...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RiverBender.com

Ameren Announces Leadership Changes Effective January 1, 2022

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced that its Board of Directors elected Warner Baxter, current chairman, president and chief executive officer, to the position of executive chairman, effective January 1, 2022. Concurrent with these actions, Marty Lyons has been elected president and chief executive officer of Ameren and a member of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. "Marty is an outstanding leader and is uniquely qualified to lead Ameren during this transformational Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro To Announce Run For Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce his run for governor this week in Pittsburgh. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano has confirmed, Shapiro will make his announcement on Wednesday morning on the North Shore. It’s the worst kept secret in state politics, but Shapiro has picked Pittsburgh to make it official and kick off his 2022 campaign for governor. “Josh Shapiro will be announcing his candidacy for governor here in Pittsburgh, and of course we’re always delighted to have the focus on western Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh,” Nancy Patton Mills, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, told Jon Delano on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcb#First Commonwealth Bank#Hershey#Pba#Kaplan Partners#Promise Award#Penn Community Bank
easyreadernews.com

BCHD Honored for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Government Finance Officers Assoc. salutes BCHD for “transparency and full disclosure” for 2019-2020 Financial Report. Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has presented a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Beach Cities Health District (BCHD) for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich

A spotlight that has been thrown on how many of the rich and powerful shield their wealth is also intensifying a fear among philanthropy experts: That the tax havens being used by the wealthy will increasingly siphon money away from charitable causes.
CHARITIES
RiverBender.com

Davis Introduces Bill to Extend COVID Grant Deadline for Independent Entertainment Venues

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) has introduced H.R. 5429 , the SOS Extension Act, with Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) to extend the deadline of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) created in the bipartisan Save Our Stages (SOS) Act. The SOS Extension Act, would extend the timeline for using SVOG funds from the end of 2021 to spring of 2023. “Many music venues and theaters have waited a long time for the SBA to distribute Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
whiterivernow.com

FCB’s Chris Milum receives MacArthur Leadership Award

First Community Bank’s Chris Milum has been honored with the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. In addition to his role as a lender at First Community, Chris is a Captain and the Company Commander of the 224th Support Maintenance Company in Mountain Home. “When...
ECONOMY
Indiana Gazette

Healthcare executive gets 42 months in prison for defrauding S&T Bank

Nearly a year after he entered a guilty plea and seven months after he was originally supposed to be sentenced, the former president of an Ohio healthcare management company was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to 42 months imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release for bank fraud.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Indiana Gazette

Rainey succeeds Boston on Penns Manor board; Muscatello to move on

KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District has a new board member. After next week, it also will need a new business manager and board secretary. At a special meeting Thursday, the board of directors chose Jody Rainey over Ronald Larch and Sean Schwartz for the seat formerly held by Dr. Paul Boston.
POLITICS
Forbes

Can A Debt Collector Get Into My Bank Account?

You head to an ATM to withdraw $100 from your bank account. But you’re unable to get any of your money. You later find out your bank account has been frozen. In many cases, a bank blocks your access to the account because a debt collector has obtained a court order against you. The court order requires the bank to freeze your account so the debt collector can recover money that’ll help cover your past-due debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YourErie

Wolf Administration honors 13 statewide projects with environmental excellence award

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) honored 13 projects by schools, businesses and community organizations around the state with the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. “This year’s Environmental Excellence honorees showcase the innovation and passion that our students, educators, and community and business leaders bring to environmental challenges,” Gov. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Lakeland Gazette

Aerospace Center For Excellence Appoints Daryl Price As New Executive Director

The Aerospace Center For Excellence (ACE) is a 14-building aerospace STEM facility located on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus. ACE has vibrantly created a vision of building a brighter future through aerospace and aviation! This purposeful vision will now further come to life through someone with: unique and varied aviation experience; his own technology company; motivational entertaining presentation and educational delivery; and global business venture leadership experience. ACE is pleased to announce Daryl Price’s appointment to the new Executive Director of the Aerospace Center For Excellence. President and CEO, John “Lites” Leenhouts states, “Daryl comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge, that partners exquisitely with a very engaging personality, all of which will be instrumental in leading our ACE Team as we bring the SkyLab Innovation Center to life.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indiana Gazette

The Open Door appoints new executive director

A new executive director has been appointed for The Open Door in Indiana, which offers behavioral health services. Board President Sheriff Robert Fyock, on behalf of the board of directors, announced in a news release the appointment of Megan Miller, M.A., NCC, LPC, as the new executive director effective Jan. 1.
INDIANA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy