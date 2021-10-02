Two FCB executives honored by state bankers for excellence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce his run for governor this week in Pittsburgh. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano has confirmed, Shapiro will make his announcement on Wednesday morning on the North Shore. It’s the worst kept secret in state politics, but Shapiro has picked Pittsburgh to make it official and kick off his 2022 campaign for governor. “Josh Shapiro will be announcing his candidacy for governor here in Pittsburgh, and of course we’re always delighted to have the focus on western Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh,” Nancy Patton Mills, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, told Jon Delano on...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO