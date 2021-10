I had been waiting for – deeply anticipating – ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ for a very, very long time. Maybe that was part of the reason it underwhelmed me, or maybe it’s because I simply wanted a different story than the one we got. There were some good bits, for sure, and the stuff about how James Gandolfini’s kid plays a young Tony Soprano incredibly well is totally true. But I just felt like, as a movie, the thing wound up an unfocused mess. Too many disparate threads in too short of a time. Either it needed to be tightened up considerably, or it needed to be a limited series. Again, plenty to like if you were a ‘Sopranos’ nut, but just not quite its own great thing.

