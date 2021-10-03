Emporia State’s sparkling new Kossover Family Tennis Center unveiled to public Saturday
Emporia State University officially welcomed the community to enjoy the sparkling new Kossover Family Tennis Complex. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday morning to celebrate the better than $3 million facility. The complex namesake is Greg Kossover, a tennis student-athlete at ESU in the early 1980s. He says top-notch facilities help students reach a high level of competition, which helps them after their college days are done.kvoe.com
