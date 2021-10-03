CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State’s sparkling new Kossover Family Tennis Center unveiled to public Saturday

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmporia State University officially welcomed the community to enjoy the sparkling new Kossover Family Tennis Complex. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday morning to celebrate the better than $3 million facility. The complex namesake is Greg Kossover, a tennis student-athlete at ESU in the early 1980s. He says top-notch facilities help students reach a high level of competition, which helps them after their college days are done.

KVOE

Regents tap Emporia State’s new provost as acting president

Emporia State Provost George Arasimowicz hasn’t been on campus all that long, but he’s been tasked with leading the university on an acting basis. Arasimowicz was chosen as university provost in April after the retirement of David Cordle. Before coming to Emporia, he served as Central State University’s dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. He has an associate diploma in piano performance from Royal Conservatory of Toronto, a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Toronto, an honors bachelor of arts in English and history from Carleton University, a master of arts from McGill University and a doctorate from the University of California, San Diego.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Diversity, culture and pride; Emporia State hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Thursday

From food to music, dance and history all facets of Hispanic culture were on full display at Emporia State University Thursday evening. The university’s Diversity Student Programs Department and Hispanic American Latino Organization (HALO) teamed up to celebrate the local Hispanic community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The festival was held inside the ESU student recreation center and provided information, displays and education on all Hispanic cultures from around the world and the local community.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

As Emporia State is in hunt for new leader, FHTC president sees opportunity for continued collaboration

With Flint Hills Technical College having a new leader and Emporia State University in transition towards a new president, what’s next for higher education in Emporia?. According to FHTC President Caron Daugherty, more conversations on how best to meet education needs in the area. Daugherty says she and outgoing ESU President Allison Garrett have had several discussions on current and potential future agreements since Daugherty officially started her new position in July.
EMPORIA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Emporia State President Chosen to Lead Oklahoma System

The Kansas Board of Regents and Emporia State University will soon begin a search for ESU’s 18th President, as number 17 has resigned to take another position. The president of Emporia State University has been chosen as the next chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Allison Garrett,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Central Oklahoma sweeps Emporia State volleyball

Central Oklahoma swept the Emporia State volleyball team last night. They won 25-21, 25-14, 25-21. Coach Bing Xu saw some encouraging signs. Leah Mach led Emporia State with 9 kills. Riley Bernskoetter added 28 assists Rylie Fornelli finished with 21 digs. The Lady Hornets fall to 2-10 for the season...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kossover Tennis Complex set for ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday

A major construction project at Emporia State University is just about ready to unveil to the public. On Saturday, ESU will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the over $3 million Kossover Tennis Complex, the first indoor tennis complex in the MIAA. The ceremony will include ESU tennis athletes, a proclamation from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the official first serve from former coach George Milton. US Senator Jerry Moran is also scheduled to appear.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls tennis tunes up for Centennial League tournament

The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in 6th place in the Emporia High Invitational Monday. Individually for Emporia High the doubles team of Lillee Frank and Kaitlyn Velasquez finished in 4th place. The doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished in 12th place. In singles play, Darian...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

K-State unveils new Vet facility

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The K-State College of Veterinary Medicine held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for the opening of the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Auditorium.              The new facility will cater primarily to third-year students, while also serving many purposes.              “It’s more than just a classroom for us, it’s our primary event space,” College of Veterinary Medicine […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

FHSU women's cross country victorious in Emporia

EMPORIA - The Fort Hays State women's cross country team took first place at the Emporia State Invitational Friday evening, defeating nine schools and five MIAA rivals in the process. The Tigers picked up 26 team points after placing six runners in the top 12. Brooke Navarro led the Tigers...
EMPORIA, KS
kniakrls.com

Central Women’s Tennis goes 2-0 in Dubuque Saturday

The Central women’s tennis team traveled to Dubuque Saturday, and won two matches. The day started with a 9-0 victory over Dubuque. In that meet, Central swept each singles flight for the win. The Dutch defeated Loras 8-1, with the lone loss coming in #2 singles. Central is now 8-5...
DUBUQUE, IA
WIBW

Washburn and Emporia State prepare for the 177th Turnpike Tussle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Turnpike Tussle is back. This Saturday, the Washburn Ichabod football team will head south to take on Emporia State for the 117th time. Washburn Linebacker Jacob Anderson said, “We know that they’re a great team and if we want to win, we have to come out with a lot of energy, play with a lot of discipline.”
EMPORIA, KS
WLKY.com

Tennis court renovation to honor Louisville's Cooper family, donations needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The tennis courts at Tyler Park are crumbling apart, but a community effort is underway to fix that. There is a push to revive the courts while also honoring a family whose six kids polished their skills there. Olmsted Parks Conservancy wants to complete much more than simple resurfacing projects and adding new nets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KVOE

Emporia High Monday, Girls Tennis at League, Girls golf at Manhattan

The Emporia High girls tennis team will be playing in the Centennial League Tournament Monday. Darian Chadwick will be playing singles. This is a key week for the Lady Spartans. The Regional tournament will be played Saturday. The Emporia High girls golf team will be playing in the Manhattan Invitational....
EMPORIA, KS
Dodge City Daily Globe

DCCC: Men's Cross Country Takes Fourth at Emporia State Invite

Back at it for the Dodge City Community College men's cross country team on Friday night as they competed at the Emporia State Invite and put together a strong performance competing against some top-flight competition including multiple NCAA Division II schools. The Conquistadors race their way to a fourth-place team...
DODGE CITY, KS
KVOE

Emporia State soccer ranked #4 in National Coaches poll

The Emporia State womens soccer team has moved up to number 4 in this weeks National Coaches poll. The Lady Hornets are 9-0-1 for the season and 3-0 in the MIAA. This is their highest ranking ever. Grand Valley State is the number 1 ranked team. Columbus State is ranked...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia, Osage City, Burlington bands all receive excellent ratings at Emporia Marching Festival

Area high school bands fared well at the 13th annual Emporia Marching Festival, held Wednesday at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium. Emporia, Burlington and Osage City all received excellent ratings. The highest possible rating is superior. Buhler claimed first place, followed by McLouth and Spring Hill. Buhler also swept top honors for drum major, color guard and drum line.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High gymnastics team to compete at Shawnee Mission South

The Emporia High gymnastics team will be competing at a meet at Shawnee Mission South. Junior Maci Preeo will be one of the gymnasts competing. Maci will also be competing on the Floor Exercise, an event she finished in 7th place in at the Emporia Invitational. The Emporia High gymnastics...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High students have items searched as they enter building; school day continuing as scheduled

Emporia High students had their possessions searched as they entered the building Tuesday morning. The USD 253 Community Relations Department says the search was rooted in unspecified information received by Emporia High administrators and was a precaution to help “ensure the safety of our students and staff.” The search was conducted by school administrators and security personnel.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Emporia State gives the Gift of Life to Cancer Fighters

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a simple gesture. “If you are able to help,” Wyatt Seidel, an Emporia State track and field athlete, said. “I don’t see why there isn’t a reason.”. That has huge benefits. “This is saving the life by merely swabbing and being available,” Earl Young, a...
EMPORIA, KS

