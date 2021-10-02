The best photos from Michigan football's 38-17 win over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The question has now been answered as to whether Michigan football could get a big win on the road. The Wolverines made the Wisconsin defense look pedestrian on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, earning the first win in Madison since 2001 while improving to 5-0 on the season. We saw more passing, as the maize and blue amassed 253 yards and three touchdowns through the air, but the real star of the show was the defense, which allowed just 210 yards to the hometown Badgers.