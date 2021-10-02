CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate scrounges together 30-day highway funding extension

By Carly Roman
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate cobbled together a bipartisan coalition to pass an extension of a highway funding bill as the Democrats' other massive spending plans appear doomed for defeat. The temporary extension of the Highway Trust Fund, passed by unanimous consent Saturday following approval in the House Friday night, ensures that 3,700 federal workers will not be furloughed. The bill, a consensus measure passed during a brief session, will now head to the White House for approval.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Defazio
CNN

Senate passes short-term debt ceiling extension

Schumer says Senate will vote tonight on debt limit increase agreement. From Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Manu Raju. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote on a short-term agreement to speed up passage of the debt ceiling increase deal will take place tonight. At 7:30 p.m....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Madison County Record

Bost Votes for Highway Funding Reauthorization

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following announcement on Oct. 1. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) voted for the Surface Transportation Extension Act, which would extend funding for federal highway and public transportation programs, including the Highway Trust Fund, for 30 days. Funding for these programs lapsed at midnight on Friday morning.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Highway Trust Fund#The White House#Democratic#Gop#Republican#Capitol Hill
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden signs highway extension bill into law

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a 30-day extension of federal surface transport programs that ends brief furloughs for 3,700 Department of Transportation employees. The U.S. Senate passed the measure by unanimous consent earlier in the day. The maneuver follows this week’s delay in a bipartisan infrastructure bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Washington

Federal Highway Programs Saved by Temporary Funding Bill

America's federal roads will likely keep on truckin' thanks to a temporary highway funding bill passed by Congress Saturday. The 30-day funding legislation will keep federal surface transportation workers on government payrolls and avoid shutdowns and furloughs at the Department of Transportation. It was approved by the Senate by unanimous...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it will be lawmakers’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit and expressed confidence that Congress would do so after the temporary reprieve runs out on Dec. 3. “Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Democrats' anger over debt ceiling standoff exposes hypocrisy

Democrats railing against Senate Republicans for withholding votes from a debt ceiling increase have done the same in the past under GOP rule, raising charges of hypocrisy from the Right. President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have taken aim at Republicans over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy