Senate scrounges together 30-day highway funding extension
The Senate cobbled together a bipartisan coalition to pass an extension of a highway funding bill as the Democrats' other massive spending plans appear doomed for defeat. The temporary extension of the Highway Trust Fund, passed by unanimous consent Saturday following approval in the House Friday night, ensures that 3,700 federal workers will not be furloughed. The bill, a consensus measure passed during a brief session, will now head to the White House for approval.www.washingtonexaminer.com
