Body found in Florida believed to be missing college student Miya Marcano
Authorities have found a body in Orange County, Florida , believed to be the remains of missing college student Miya Marcano, the sheriff announced Saturday. John Mina, the Orange County sheriff, said they are "very certain of the identity" but declined to identify what is believed to be the 19-year-old's body, saying confirming the identification and cause of death was the medical examiner's responsibility. Officials have notified Marcano's family.www.washingtonexaminer.com
