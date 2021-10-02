CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Body found in Florida believed to be missing college student Miya Marcano

By Misty Severi
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have found a body in Orange County, Florida , believed to be the remains of missing college student Miya Marcano, the sheriff announced Saturday. John Mina, the Orange County sheriff, said they are "very certain of the identity" but declined to identify what is believed to be the 19-year-old's body, saying confirming the identification and cause of death was the medical examiner's responsibility. Officials have notified Marcano's family.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Missing Person#College Student#Valencia College
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy