CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers News: The View Co-Hosts Has Some Words for LeBron James Vaccine Comments

By Sam Yip
AllLakers
AllLakers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBCfx_0cFTHoOG00

Ever since LeBron James made his stance clear during Lakers’ Media Day and signing off on Draymond Green’s remarks, a lot of the public are disappointed in James for not stepping up and using his platform to educate the masses.

Recently on the View, some of the co-hosts sounded off on James for not being proactive in promoting the vaccine to the public.

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg seemed to suggest James was being hypocritical in saying it was not his job to get people to take it.

“Well, it’s kinda funny because if it’s not your job, that means some of those folks that want to see you play, are not going to come see you play, because they can’t get in. It’s not your job to tell people what to do, but you could suggest that you figured out that nobody grew a second head or tail. I don’t know why it would be hard to folks.”

James is known as being articulate and calculated whenever he posts on social media or publicly speaks on things. Just look back at how vocal he is about social justice around the country, but seemingly did not comment too much on the treatment of certain Chinese factions in China. The vaccine is just another example that shows James does not feel it is beneficial to his brand on an optics sense.

Another View co-host Ann Navarro bought up it was the responsibility for public figures and influencers like themselves to speak out and tell people what’s right and what isn’t.

“When you have a public platform, it’s because people love you, and people support you, people pay to see you…you have a responsibility for those people who made you, to share what you know, and to get people to do the right thing…we are public people with a lot of privileges and that’s the responsibility that comes along with it.”

There has not been much endorsement for the vaccine amongst LeBron's counterparts around the league. But since James is considered to be the most respected in the league, he usually paves the way for others to speak after he does. That has not stopped some of the lesser known players in the league to post memes about the vaccines.

Will the public pressure force James to change his mind and speak out? This will not be the last time we hear about vaccinations and LeBron James, so best believe he is brainstorming on how he should approach this topic down the road.

Comments / 7

guest
7d ago

it's funny if they want to use him for their purposes oh they're happy but if he wants to follow a higher calling and not try to March people into the death chamber let's say. He's booed nobody knows enough about this type of vaccine yet I know I work with this stuff at first I thought it'd be a good idea but I'm seeing too many repercussions because of it. I applaud this man

Reply(1)
3
Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
New York Post

LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Draymond Green
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history. Throughout all of this, James...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vaccines#Lakers News#The View Co Hosts Has#Chinese#Lebron
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons camp makes desperation move amid Sixers trade fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers are exercising their biggest trump card over Ben Simmons as he continues to hold out for a possible trade – and it’s reportedly working. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice revealed that the most recent financial blow to Simmons, a reported $360,000 for missing the Sixers’ preseason contest, has really stung. The All-Star’s camp was said to have reached out to the NBPA to get some help, but they were ultimately rebuffed.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James unveils Lakers Big 3’s new nickname

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have themselves a new nickname, and it looks like it’s going to catch on pretty quickly as well. It also seems like the new moniker is pretty official too, considering how it was the Lakers’ own...
NBA
Rolling Stone

‘They’ve Got Biden, We’ve Got Kyrie Irving’: Top Anti-Vaxxers Turn NBA Stars Into Disinformation Heroes

Kyrie Irving is living in the shadows of vaccine denial. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has also vanished from the opening of his team’s run at the NBA championship, apparently because he refuses to comply with a New York City law requiring proof of vaccination against Covid-19 at indoor sporting events, players included. He is banned from practice in Brooklyn; on the injury report for Friday night’s first preseason home game at Barclays Center, Irving was simply listed as “ineligible to play.” Several NBA stars have gone viral this month for speaking out against vaccination mandates, emerging from a progressive sports league...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
977
Followers
346
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy