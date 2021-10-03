One Dead in Allegany County House Explosion

One person is dead following an explosion that completely demolished a house Saturday afternoon in Allegany County. State Police in Amity were called to the scene on County Route 18 in the Town of Alma at about 12:15 PM for a report of a possible house fire/explosion. Troopers say one dead body was found inside the residence. The body was removed from the scene and sent to a medical examiner's office for evaluation. No cause of death or cause for the explosion has been determined at this time. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and multiple fire departments were also on scene.