The strength of the Three Rivers League is apparent as Canby drops a pair of matches; eye No. 2 Lakeridge WednesdayThe gauntlet that is the Three Rivers League boys soccer schedule continued to take a toll on the Canby High boys soccer team. The Cougars fell to 1-5 in league play after struggling through a pair of defeats – 7-3 to Tigard on Oct. 27 and 5-1 to West Lin on Oct. 29. "Monday at Tigard we struggled to come out with the right mindset and paid early on," coach Ryan McCormack said. "Tigard went up 2-0 quickly on a...

CANBY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO