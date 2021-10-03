Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 4 with Washington Wire

There’s not much attention being paid to this weekend’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Football Team. The winner of Sunday’s game will be a respectable 2-2, and the loser will be a devastating 1-3. The Falcons are slight underdogs (1.5 points), but they’re also coming off an impressive last-second victory over the Giants in Week 3.

To get an inside look at Atlanta’s Week 4 opponent, we’ve gone behind enemy lines with Bryan Manning, the managing editor of Washington Wire.

What is Washington's biggest strength?

Bryan Manning: The defensive line should be Washington’s biggest strength, however that group is off to a slow start, specifically DE Chase Young. On offense, WR Terry McLaurin, TE Logan Thomas and RB Antonio Gibson are the three players to watch. Washington likes to run the ball but has gotten away from it early this season for various reasons. With Taylor Heinicke, offensive coordinator Scott Turner likes to throw the football more.

Is Taylor Heinicke considered a long-term option at QB?

Bryan Manning: In all honestly, Heinicke is probably not the long-term guy for Washington. He’s been brilliant at times, but his size and arm strength are usually the things most hold against him. Before this season, the biggest knock on Heinicke was he got hurt every time he played. He has a good arm, and he’s confident in that arm. Sometimes, a little too confident. He does have an audition this season to be Washington’s future quarterback, but he has a long way to go before coaches believe he’s that guy.

What's the biggest reason for Washington's 1-2 start?

Bryan Manning: The defense. While the offense turned the ball over three times last week, that side of the ball has shown positive flashes, especially in the Week 2 win over the Giants. The defense needs to create more pressure on the quarterback because the secondary is struggling. This team was built to create pressure with the front four.

Have any rookies stood out thus far?

Bryan Manning: Two rookies have stood out: second-round RT Sam Cosmi and third-round CB Benjamin St-Juste. Cosmi continues to get better each week and is PFF’s top-graded rookie offensive lineman. He’s a road-grader in the run game and had his best game in pass protection last week. St-Juste had his best performance last week but will miss Sunday’s game with a concussion. First-round pick Jamin Davis is receiving more snaps each week and should play a lot on Sunday.

Who wins/score prediction?

Bryan Manning: I think this game is close. The Falcons have the players on offense to make life difficult for Washington’s defense. Washington needs this game with scheduled meetings against the Saints, Chiefs, Packers, Broncos and Bucs all coming up in the next six weeks. Young is due for a breakout game. I think he gets it this week and Heinicke has a big day with McLaurin. Washington 24, Falcons 17