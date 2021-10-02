Trey Mullinax putts himself to a 8-under 64 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Talor Gooch is one to keep an eye on at TPC Summerlin. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Talor Gooch (+500 for a top 10) … A consequence of him withdrawing early from last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship is that he’ll soar under more radars in Vegas this week. But he shouldn’t. The 29-year-old splashed into this season with a T4 at Silverado, his best finish of calendar-year 2021. It’s redundant to cite that he does it all inside the ropes and throughout his bag, but it doesn’t mean that that should go unnoticed every time, either. Recorded his first-ever top 25 at TPC Summerlin in 2017 when he chased a dreadful 77 in the third round with a 64 in the finale to climb 39 spots for a T16.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO