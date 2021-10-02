Trey Mullinax putts himself to a 8-under 64 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole. In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 4 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Mullinax finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under with Seth Reeves; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; and Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under.www.pgatour.com
