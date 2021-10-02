CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Underdog Fantasy Week 4 Pick ‘Em Values

By Raju Byfield
fantasypros.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderdog Fantasy. By now, most of you know that Underdog has some incredible season-long best ball tournaments and weekly Battle Royale contests. However, they have another contest that will prove to have tremendous appeal to fantasy managers-their Pick ‘Em game. Simply choose two or more fantasy points, yardage, or reception totals, choose over or under, and lock in your prediction. There is a ton of value to be had here for fantasy managers as we already familiarize ourselves with important information like depth charts, injuries, yards allowed, fantasy points allowed, and more. This gives us a potential competitive advantage when it comes to identifying and tackling potential values. While more than a few totals will appeal to fantasy managers for Week 4 at Underdog, we will briefly discuss four that have more allure than most.

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Week 4 Running Backs

So in Week 4, Fantasy managers turn their longing eyes to Chuba Hubbard. That's what happens when the consensus No. 1 in Fantasy, Christian McCaffrey, is again out nursing a hamstring. There's plenty of other drama and unfriendly Fantasy matchups to consider. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs, Trey Lance (2021 Fantasy Football)

The injuries continue in fantasy football, with big players from every position falling by the wayside. You’ll be hearing a lot about Bears and Bengals running backs elsewhere so I’m going to get into some of the lesser topics of the week. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus:. We’ll be...
NFL
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 5 Edition (2021 Fantasy Football)

Pristine Auction is a proud sponsor of The Primer. At Pristineauction.com, you can win signed football memorabilia verified by leading authenticators at affordable prices. Win your first auction and save $10 when you use code “Primer.”. This week’s Primer introduction is going to be brief, and I want to use...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fantasypros.com

Week 5’s Toughest Start/Sit Decisions: Trey Lance, Mike Davis, Emmanuel Sanders (2021 Fantasy Football)

Every week fantasy football owners are confronted with difficult lineup questions. Who should you start, and who should you sit? That’s what many are left asking, often with little help. It’s good you landed here, as we can help each week using our Who Should I Start tool. Simply type in several players that you are deciding between per position or for your flex and we will let you know who the experts would start and who they would sit.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Panthers#Texans#American Football#Underdog Fantasy#Battle Royale#Bills
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy