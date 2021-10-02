CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary from Dr. James Boulter: Climate choices: Scenes From 2050

By Dr. James Boulter
Cover picture for the articleA yellow-gray haze stains Midwestern skies. Fueled by years of drought and record-setting heat, smoke from the annual devastation of Western wildfires mixes with that from fires spreading across Wisconsin and Minnesota’s Northwoods. Tired of running on an indoor treadmill since May, a young man from Detroit joins his friends for a pick-up street basketball game. But hazardous levels of air pollution trigger another asthma attack, and he’s rushed to the nearest hospital.

