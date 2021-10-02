Commentary from Dr. James Boulter: Climate choices: Scenes From 2050

Q: Why did two meteorologists receive the Nobel Prize?. A: It was with great excitement that we learned last week that the Nobel Prize in Physics was shared among three scientists who had each made “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems.” Two of the three so awarded were meteorologists, professor Syukuro (Suki) Manabe of Princeton University and professor Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology.

