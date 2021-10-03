CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

By Associated Press
WISH-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOARD THE SEABIRD (AP) — An Italian offshore supply vessel has rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean.

