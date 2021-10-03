Soccer-Keno scores late as Atletico beat Internacional 1-0

The Bombers had their last home game of the season with a dominate win over the Wildcats. They got off to a slow start but midway through the half Alex Zaragoza (Sr) scored his first of three goals of the night off a free kick from Juan Valencia (Sr). Dalton Henry (Jr), Adam Martinez (Jr), and Zaragoza each scored before halftime the Bombers a comfortable 4 goal lead. Scoring in the second half was Cohen Craig (Jr), DJ Handford (Jr), Henry, and Zaragoza to complete his hat trick. Those with assists in the game were Handford, Craig, Valencia, Chris Hendrix (Sr), and Oscar Murillo Cabrera (Jr). The defense led by Jared Williamson (Sr) with 3 saves, Israel Hernandez (Sr), Broc Beier (Jr), Matthew Brandenburg (Jr), and Murillo Cabrera had another outstanding performance earning their 5th shutout of the season.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO