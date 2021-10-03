CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Keno scores late as Atletico beat Internacional 1-0

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Keno scored late in the second half for Atletico Mineiro to give the Belo Horizonte side a 1-0 win over Internacional and help them extend their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to 11 points. Just four days after they were knocked out the...

