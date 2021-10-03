CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proven Ways to Repel Bugs When Camping

travelexperta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a beautiful time of year to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. But while you may have been looking forward to camping or backpacking, there are some pesky bugs that might be just as excited about your arrival. These little creatures can ruin a good time in many different ways, from making it uncomfortable for you, your family, and friends by biting into exposed skin, to spoiling food supplies by infesting them with their eggs or larvae, to stinging any animal around them which then feels the effects through your campsite. Luckily there are plenty of ways you can keep these pests away!

