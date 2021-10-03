CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF SUNDAY FOR NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL SERVICE

DoingItLocal
 8 days ago

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

US flags to fly at half-staff in Virginia on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced that U.S. flags will be lowered to half-staff at the state Capitol, local, state and federal buildings on Sunday. Northam’s office said this is in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The announcement follows President Joe Bident’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the flag made earlier today.
VIRGINIA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED SUNDAY- FALLEN FIREFIGHTER MEMORIAL DAY

Governor Kate Brown has ordered that all flags at Oregon public institutions be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in recognition of National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day. Brown said, “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave those they...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
corneliustoday.com

Flags at half-staff in honor of firefighters who died in the line of duty

Oct. 4. Flags at NC and federal facilities are at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. honors those lost in the line of duty.of the many firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. “Today we honor the fallen firefighters across our country who lost their lives protecting their communities,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “We must never forget them as we continue supporting our firefighters who are out there protecting us right now.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Outside Fire

2021-10-09@12:50am– #Bridgport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the exterior of Tae’s Lounge at 1040 Stratford Avenue. Firefighter’s quick response kept the fire from spreading and allowed the party to continue!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford Wins Federal Grant for Firefighter Training

#STRATFORD — Mayor Laura R. Hoydick recently announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a $25,996 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for Stratford Fire Department firefighter training. The competitive AFG program awarded only 27 grants out of over 8,000 applications nationwide in the current AFG fiscal year. “I am...
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Planned Control Burn

STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct a series of. small prescribed burns between Monday, October 4, and Friday ,October, in the Great Meadows. Marsh Unit of Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge. The burn is part of a larger effort to. improve habitat for...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

WELCOME TO CARE CONNECTION BY STRATFORD VNA

Mayor Laura Hoydick said sh was thrilled to join Director Elizabeth Stea and the great team at Care Connection by Stratford VNA to celebrate their opening this week!Care Connection by the Stratford VNA is a non-medical home care provider offering 24/7 home care solutions serving Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Their caregivers offer a range of services designed to help manage the challenges of day to day life so their clients can enjoy a more independent and better quality of life.Their mission is to provide high quality, affordable home care that allows our loved ones to lead dignified and independent lives in the comfort and safety of their own homes.They are located at 3060 Main Street.
STRATFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy