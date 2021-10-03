GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF SUNDAY FOR NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL SERVICE
#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.www.doingitlocal.com
Comments / 0