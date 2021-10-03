Soccer-Keno scores late as Atletico beat Internacional 1-0

Holland moved past Muskegon in the first round of the conference tournament 8-0 on Tuesday night. Chris French paced the Holland team with three goals. Nile Teague scored twice, and Fabian Castillo, Javier Garcia, and Isaiah Arredondo each recorded goals. Arredondo and Luis Jimenez each recorded two assists, and Fabian Castillo and Owen Ceithaml had assists. Nolan Currier earned the shut-out behind defenders Jackson VanHekken, Chandler DeWitt, Mitchell VanMeter, Marek Krimendahl, and Adrian Perez. “It was a good win for the boys tonight and a great way to start our conference tournament,” said Holland coach Hector Garcia. “It started off a bit slow the first 10 minutes but we were able to pick up our intensity and capitalize after a few missed opportunities. Very happy with the results and very happy that everyone contributed to the win. Now we have to get ready for our next match on Thursday and continue working hard to reach our goals for this season.” Holland is now 11-3-2 and will host Wyoming/Reeths Puffer on Thursday night.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO