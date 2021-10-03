CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Keno scores late as Atletico beat Internacional 1-0

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Keno scored late in the second half for Atletico Mineiro to give the Belo Horizonte side a 1-0 win over Internacional and help them extend their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to 11 points. Just four days after they were knocked out the...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Score Updates (1-1)

Penalty for Atlético Madrid! The ball is between Lemar and Kalulu and the Milan player ends up touching the ball with his hand. Goalkeeper! Mike dives to save a right-footed shot from Joao Felix that was heading for the back of the net. Florenzi's shot from outside the area, but...
UEFA
kfgo.com

Soccer-Fred scores again as Fluminense beat Bragantino 2-1

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Fluminense striker Fred moved into second place on Brazil’s all-time league scorers list on Sunday when he got his 155th goal in his side’s 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino. The goal took him above Romario on the all-time list and he is now behind...
SOCCER
dailyegyptian.com

Saluki soccer scores late, loses against Redbirds

The Southern Illinois University Women’s Soccer team (0-9-1, 0-2 MVC) traveled to Normal to take on the Redbirds (3-8, 1-1 MVC) on Saturday afternoon. Illinois State won the match 2-1. The Salukis were outshot on the day by a 24-13 margin, with only three of those shots being on goal....
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Mineiro#Reuters#Internacional#Serie A To#The Copa Libertadores#Palmeiras
WTOP

Niezgoda scores on late header, Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda came off the bench to score on a header in the 83rd minute and the Portland Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday to extend their undefeated streak to eight. The fourth-place Timbers (14-10-4) moved within two points of third-place Colorado, with the Rapids...
MLS
abc17news.com

Late Locatelli goal sees Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in derby

MILAN (AP) — Manuel Locatelli scored a late winner as Juventus managed a narrow 1-0 win over Torino in their Serie A derby. Locatelli scored four minutes from time but it was a disappointing performance from Juventus as the Bianconeri’s struggles continued in the Italian league. Juventus has only won three of its opening seven matches and sits eighth in the league. Defending champion Inter Milan moved to within one point of Serie A leader Napoli after coming from behind to beat a talented Sassuolo side 2-1. Substitute Edin Džeko netted less than a minute after coming on the field. Salernitana finally got its first Serie A win in nearly a quarter century as it beat Genoa 1-0.
SOCCER
Tribune Star

Knights score late, beat West Vigo in OT

"You come at the king, you best not miss." That quote from Omar Little, as played by the late Michael K. Williams in The Wire, originally referred to drug lords and not girls high school soccer. But West Vigo learned its lesson the hard way Tuesday night, giving up a lead the Vikings held for almost 60 minutes and losing to four-time defending champion Northview 2-1 in overtime in the opening match of the Class 2A Owen Valley Sectional.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
BBC

Highlights: Suarez scores as Atletico beat Barcelona

Watch the highlights as Luis Suarez scores against his former club, Barcelona, to send reigning champions Atletico Madrid level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Listen to the latest episode of the Euro Leagues Show - part of the Football Daily podcast - on BBC Sounds. This...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
boonvilleathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer beats South Knox 1 – 0

Saturday morning the BHS girls soccer team earned their 9th win of the season with a hard fought victory over South Knox. The Spartans were a tough match and looked the better side in the first half. But the pioneers regrouped and took control of the game in the second. With 22 minutes left to play, Kylie Vollman broke the deadlock by chasing down a loose ball after an opposing player mishandled a back pass. Kylie snapped up the chance, stayed composed, and finished by sliding the ball neatly past the oncoming goalkeeper. Other outstanding performances were had by a midfield of AJ Mayes, Jackie Mosqueda, Katelyn Day. The defense was outstanding, keeping a clean sheet against difficult opponents. Way to go ladies.
SOCCER
The Independent

Spain vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League final tonight

Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.France...
SOCCER
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Muskegon 8 – 0

Holland moved past Muskegon in the first round of the conference tournament 8-0 on Tuesday night. Chris French paced the Holland team with three goals. Nile Teague scored twice, and Fabian Castillo, Javier Garcia, and Isaiah Arredondo each recorded goals. Arredondo and Luis Jimenez each recorded two assists, and Fabian Castillo and Owen Ceithaml had assists. Nolan Currier earned the shut-out behind defenders Jackson VanHekken, Chandler DeWitt, Mitchell VanMeter, Marek Krimendahl, and Adrian Perez. “It was a good win for the boys tonight and a great way to start our conference tournament,” said Holland coach Hector Garcia. “It started off a bit slow the first 10 minutes but we were able to pick up our intensity and capitalize after a few missed opportunities. Very happy with the results and very happy that everyone contributed to the win. Now we have to get ready for our next match on Thursday and continue working hard to reach our goals for this season.” Holland is now 11-3-2 and will host Wyoming/Reeths Puffer on Thursday night.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Soccer-Dramatic late winner keep alive Scotland’s World Cup dreams

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Scott McTominay headed home deep in stoppage time as Scotland twice came from behind to beat Israel 3-2 on Saturday and keep alive hopes of a first World Cup finals appearance since 1998. The dramatic conclusion to their qualifier at Hampden Park, and three-point haul, means Scotland...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Atletico Morelia 1-0 Atlante in Liga Expansion MX

Martinez and Figueroa come in. Costa and Escobar come off. 1 José Fernández, 15 Fernando Ramírez, 16 Francisco Reyes, 19 Omar Soto, 8 Jonathan Martínez, 10 Alfonso Tamay, 11 Brian Figueroa, 30 Bryan Mendoza, 9 Joaquín Hernández, 35 Axel García. 10:46 AM6 hours ago. XI Atlante. 20 Humberto Hernández, 3...
SOCCER
scsuowls.com

Slapak Scores First Career Goal To Lead Men's Soccer Past New Haven, 1-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Santiago Slapak (Manuel Alberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina) scored his first career goal on Oct. 6, 2021 to lead the Southern Connecticut State University men's soccer team past University of New Haven, 1-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field. With the win, the Owls improve to 2-6-1 overall and 2-3-0 in the NE10, while the Chargers fall to 5-3-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the NE10.
abc17news.com

Klimala scores in 25th, Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and the New York Red Bulls ran their unbeaten streak to six games, beating Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night. Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race. Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout. Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row.
SOCCER
The Independent

Tammy Abraham will ‘keep pushing’ to claim England World Cup place

Tammy Abraham declared he is ready to cement his place in England’s World Cup plans.The striker scored on his first international start for four years as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Andorra 5-0.Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish also scored on a comfortable night in Group I for the Three Lions as they moved a step closer to reaching next year’s tournament in Qatar.Abraham has netted four times in 10 outings for Roma since his summer move from Chelsea to earn an England recall and wants to stay in Southgate’s thoughts.“Hopefully it shows I’m clearly doing the right...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy