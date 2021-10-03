Box Score: Kentucky 20, Florida 13

The new AP and Coaches Polls drop later today, setting up a potential top-ten showdown for first place in the SEC on Saturday. Georgia, currently No. 2, will almost assuredly take over the top spot following No. 1 Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M. After a statement win over LSU, Kentucky is primed for a significant jump as well. Last night, CBS Sports put the Cats eighth in their Top 25. Even later last night, ESPN followed suit, bumping Kentucky from No. 13 to No. 9 in its Power Rankings.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO