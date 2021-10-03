CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Score: Kentucky 20, Florida 13

I can’t think right now. Kroger Field is a madhouse. Fans are going wild. Waka Flocka Flame is somewhere in the mosh pit. Get your stats and we’ll chat in a few minutes. Holy sh—-

Will Levis, Kentucky did what they needed to do to beat LSU

I’ll come out and say it, this team is special. I know, bold take for a team that’s 6-0 for the first time since color television was introduced. Despite his abhorrent and utterly repulsive food choices, Will Levis and the rest of this Wildcat team are doing absolutely everything in their power to make this as unforgettable of a season as anyone in the BBN has seen.
KSR Today: That "Kentucky is 6-0" feeling...

Good Sunday morning, folks! Kentucky Football is partying like it’s 1950. Before we move any further, let’s go ahead and reminisce…. For the first time in 71 years, the Wildcats are 6-0. For just the fourth time in school history, UK is off to a 4-0 start in the Southeastern Conference. In back-to-back weeks, Kentucky took down Florida and LSU. I repeat, in FOOTBALL. The reality of the situation is quickly setting in.
AP top 25 poll released following Week 6

Alabama looked on its way to another undefeated season atop college football after picking up a win at Florida and crushing Ole Miss a week ago. With another electric offense and stingy defense, the Crimson Tide seemed unbeatable. But on Saturday night in College Station, Texas A&M pulled off the...
Kentucky Football ranked No. 11 in latest AP Poll

The Coaches Poll and AP Poll are in agreement: Kentucky Football is the 11th best team in the country right now. Not long after the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 was updated on Sunday afternoon, where Kentucky was moved from No. 14 to No. 11, the AP Poll bumped the ‘Cats up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11. The updated rankings mean Kentucky will pit its 6-0 record against the nation’s new No. 1: the Georgia Bulldogs.
College GameDay announces location for Week 7 of college football

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced its location for Week 7 of college football. College GameDay tweeted on Sunday, announcing Athens, Georgia as the Week 7 location. “HEY ATHENS … WE’RE COMING BACK!! See you Saturday for 6-0 Georgia Football vs. 6-0 Kentucky Football,” the tweet said. After Alabama fell to...
Week 6 Polls: Georgia takes over the number one spot

For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. That is at least according to the Coaches and AP polls. Georgia received 64 first-place votes, with No. 2 Iowa taking one in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Bulldogs received all 62 votes for the top spot.
OL Drew Bobo commits to Auburn

Drew Bobo is staying home. Bobo, an offensive lineman at Auburn High, will play his college ball at Auburn University, he announced Sunday on Twitter. Bobo chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Georgia and Kentucky. “Ever since I moved to Auburn, I have really liked the town,” Bobo said....
Mark Stoops: 'We want more' than bowl trip

Prior to the season, simply a trip to a bowl game would’ve been a success for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, it’s the bare-minimum. Following their dominating win over LSU last night, Stoops’ squad won their sixth game of the season — clinching bowl eligibility. Afterwards, Stoops mentioned that while they’ll sell some t-shirt, his team is striving for more.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. on his 4th quarter TD against LSU: "I hate that play"

Chris Rodriguez Jr. slammed the door shut on any potential LSU comeback during the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s monster win over the Tigers. Kentucky was ahead 35-21 with 4:30 left in regulation, staring down a 2nd and three inside the red zone. A two-touchdown lead with time running low felt like enough of a cushion for the Big Blue Nation, but C-Rod made sure that every fan was able to breath more comfortably.
2022 in-state K/P Nick Quadrini commits to Missouri

Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo’s Nick Quadrini committed to Missouri on Sunday to become the 15th commit in Missouri’s 2022 class. Quadrini is both a kicker and a punter. Kohl’s Professional Camps rated Quadrini as a 4.5-star level kicker and punter in its evaluation of him. “Quadrini recently competed at the 2021...
Numbers game: 14 stats you need to know from Week 6

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 14 from Week 6:. 2: Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was one of the stars of the Aggies’ 41-38 upset of No. 1 Alabama, scoring two touchdowns against the Crimson Tide for a second consecutive season. In his past two games against the Crimson Tide, Smith — the younger brother of former Alabama and Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith — has 12 catches for 208 yards and four touchdowns.
Ohio State rises in AP poll, position in College Football Playoff race

COLUMBUS – Ohio State does not look like the same team that took the field in Week Two. The Buckeyes have shown drastic improvement since taking a home loss to Oregon. The turnaround has been highlighted by C.J. Stroud rising into the upper echelon of college football quarterbacks as a Heisman Trophy favorite and a hungry defense that has adapted into a unit that can back the nation’s best offense.
Oregon Football Remains Top 10 in AP Poll

The Ducks didn’t play this week but that doesn’t change where they rank in the AP Top 25 poll this week. Last week, despite the loss to Stanford, Oregon remained in the top 10 at number 8. They dropped one spot this week to No. 9 in the updated poll.
