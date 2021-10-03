‘Friday the 13th’ Writer Wins Appeal to Reclaim Franchise Rights

For fans of Friday the 13th, there still seems to be no end to the legal battle as to who can make the next movie featuring the masked killer Jason Voorhees. So in the meantime, another Voorhees has stepped in to bridge the gap - Deborah Voorhees, who fans of the franchise will know played Tina in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning. Voorhees is the director behind the new movie 13 Fanboy, which does for Friday the 13th what Wes Craven did with New Nightmare and goes meta on the franchise to bring together some of the Jason saga's best known actors as themselves, fighting for their lives against an obsessed fan who is killing them one at a time.

