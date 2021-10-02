CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Quarry land purchase a horrible decision

Herald Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article in the H-T 9/17 on the purchase of the quarry property by the county struck me as just plain horrible after reading this: "Measured amounts of PCB contamination have been low and have not been found to hit a hazard concern level, [name omitted] said during her presentation. She added she would discourage pregnant women from frequently visiting the area."

