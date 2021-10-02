Letter: Quarry land purchase a horrible decision

In an Aug. 2 letter to the editor, I pointed out the city used well over 3,600 lineal feet of rain forest product for its Switchyard Park benches and picnic tables. The parks department sent out a rebuttal letter that was published Aug. 14 stating the material was Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified. The FSC has been debunked and in fact is a form of "greenwashing." The FSC and its certification process have come under fire by one of its founding members, Simon Counsell. He helped establish FSC-Watch.com which deals with the many problems of the FSC. The website lists 10 major areas of concern that discredit the Stewardship's integrity including conflicts of interest, industrial tree plantations which impact local native communities and environment, corrective action requests which go unfulfilled, mixed-use labels, certified sources carrying primary forest products, logging of primary forests, and more. Climate change, deforestation, use of rainforest products, and the remediation needed begins with individuals deciding to forego use of such products and to stop making a market for them.

