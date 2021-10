Two zebras escaped a zoo at the Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove and led police and others on a two-hour chase across Route 47 and near I-90. Illinois State Police, and Hampshire and Pingree Grove joined the chase after customers near the zoo noticed the zebras were loose and notified workers. The zebras crossed Route 47 several times and wandered north, through farm fields, to Big Timber Road.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO