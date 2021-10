Lakeland and Colts Neck, both Top 10 teams in the NJ.com rankings, stood out above the field at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational this past Saturday in Jackson. Lakeland, which stays at No. 2 in this week’s rankings, placed all five of its scored runners in the Top 10 of the Varsity C race, outpacing second-place Goshen - a traditional powerhouse in upstate New York - by a wide 22-65 margin in the 12-team field. In a display of impressive depth by the Lancers, Reagan Lamascola and Breanna Fahy did not score for their squad despite finishing 11th and 12th, respectively.

COLTS NECK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO