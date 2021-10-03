Why is Urban Meyer Trending on Twitter?

If you happen to be on Twitter Saturday evening, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is now trending on the popular social media platform.

A video has been making the rounds on social media of an individual who looks very similar to the current Jaguars head coach.

The ex-college coach and former football analyst was apparently spotted at a bar/restaurant.

The Jaguars have started their 2021 campaign with a record of 0-4.

Sewell, Hockenson Both Could Play against Vikings

Detroit could have two key pieces of its offense for its Week 5 matchup against the Vikings.

One Lions Offensive Stat That Must Be Improved Quickly

Read more on the one offensive stat that the Detroit Lions must improve upon quickly.

Is Malik Willis Lions' QB of the Future?

Read more on whether Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is the Detroit Lions' QB of the future.

College football analyst Tim Tebow appeared on First Take earlier this week to share his opinion of his former coach and the early start to his tenure with the Jaguars.

“The one thing that I’d remind you of is when you say, ‘He might not last. He might not be around for a while.’ The other quality that he has is a crazy determination. He has a crazy determination. So while it might be hard, I think he’s going to be really determined. I think he expected to win all of those games. I think he expected to be 3-1 or 4-0,” Tebow said on First Take via The Spun.

“He is taking that hard. But I also think that this dude is super resolute and super determined. I think he’ll continue to tweak and mold and change and get new guys in there and adapt and do whatever it takes because he’s so determined. I don’t think he’d quit without finding a way to turn the tide a little bit.”

It is unclear at the present time when the video was taken.