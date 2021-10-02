CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Coastal Home Advisors Real Estate… Redefining the Real Estate Experience

Cover picture for the articleProfessional Realtors™ is helping buyers and sellers navigate in a fast-changing marketplace. Homes on the barrier islands have been GREAT investments for decades. With low mortgage rates and the new realization that many people can now work from anywhere, demand has been outstripping supply, sometimes causing a bidding war that has quickly raised values. Whether you are at the retirement stage in your life or just starting out, you may be sitting on a large nest egg that may be time to cash out.

sfrichmondreview.com

Real Estate: John Lee

Do you ever wonder where all the commission money goes in a real estate transaction? With prices so high in our area, it is a significant amount of money. When a seller signs a listing agreement, they agree to a commission rate with the listing broker, which is typically 5-6% in this area. That commission generally gets split evenly between the seller’s and buyer’s brokers, and the brokers split the commission with their agents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County real estate market experiences wane

Home-price growth climbed to a new record in July as buyers continued to compete fiercely amid a shortage of homes for sale, but September statistics from Greater Nashville Realtors show the market frenzy might be starting to ease. Home sales in Williamson County decreased for the second consecutive month in...
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Rose Baumann of Wheeler & Taylor Real Estate offers the perfect house for peaceful, private lakeside living. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots for sale in...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Highlights

According to AL.com, Trident Holdings, LLC, paid $950,000 for a 1.46-acre site at the Palms of Foley at 3201 South McKenzie Street in Foley and plans to build a Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who handled the transaction. Also in Foley, local park operators paid $925,000 for two mobile home parks, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. The Pelican at 410 Hamilton Boulevard and Blueberry off Baldwin County 10 and Helton Drive were purchased by Perdido Beach Holdings, a Ryals Cos. affiliate. Doug Jacobs of Doug Jacobs Real Estate represented the seller. In Orange Beach, developers are seeking site plan review for a mixed-use project at 4443 and 4459 Captain Trent Lane, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.
RETAIL
voice-tribune.com

Home Trends October 2021: Real Estate

Featuring property guru Terri Bass and her take on second homes. Have you noticed more of a trend for second home purchases? There is a much higher interest in second homes now. COVID forced us to live differently. We realized we could work remotely, so why not mix it up? Second-home sales rose 16% in 2020 and are up 33% through April of this year. The median price for second homes has increased from $416,100 in 2020 to $467,100. Buying second homes has become one of the fastest-growing trends in the US. More than 30 million Americans will enter the second home market within the next decade.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NJBIZ

KRE, National Real Estate Advisors celebrate Journal Squared milestones

Journal Squared, the transformative apartment complex in Jersey City’s historic Journal Square neighborhood, marked two significant milestones. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise on Oct. 5 joined principals from KRE Group and National Real Estate Advisors to celebrate the five-month lease-up of Journal Squared’s 704-unit second tower, and broke ground on the project’s third and final building—a 60-story high-rise comprising 600 rental residences.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
provincetownindependent.org

Real Estate Transactions

Recorded at the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2021. Sept. 27. SH Realty Holdings LLC [Dana Arvidson, authorized signatory] to Trevors Trail II LLC [Thomas G. Tannariello, agent]. 44 Captain Bertie’s Way. $1,230,000. Sept. 30. Sarah C. Scott and Kathryn E. Scott to William...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

What’s the real cost of a real estate downpayment?

As you’ve read here a number of times, buying commercial real estate is a great way to build generational wealth. It’s like a jelly of the month club. By that, I mean the gift that keeps on giving!. Many who read this column have founded an enterprise housed in a...
REAL ESTATE
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Ten years ago I decided to transition from real estate investor to real estate salesperson. When investing, I always sought win/win situations where I could acquire a property at a fair price and add value through improvements. I never strove to take advantage of uninformed sellers by stealing their equity to pad my checkbook. In my mind, if everyone couldn’t win, the deal wouldn’t work. Eventually, I was motivated to become an agent because I wanted to protect home sellers from the many agents and investors looking to exploit them. The broker who recruited me made a convincing case that I could use my experience and expertise to help people while earning a decent living for my young family. The real estate market in 2011 was still struggling from the mortgage meltdown of 2008. Regardless, I decided that protecting sellers from savvy opportunists was a noble and worthwhile endeavor so I immediately threw myself head-first into a profession that I admittedly didn’t respect or appreciate. My original goal to protect sellers hasn’t changed.
REAL ESTATE
CBS DFW

Ones For Real Estate: The Elusive $400K North Texas Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While the median price of a home in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex sits at just under $360,000, according to real estate experts, researchers who study the market say houses in that price range have become increasingly hard to find. Despite a market cool down following a housing frenzy this year and last researchers say homes within 300k to 400k are still elusive for those looking in that price range. Dr. Luis Torres, a research economist from Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center said, “That sweet spot of 300-thousand to 400-thousand it’s still difficult to find homes. You have...
DALLAS, TX
Columbus Dispatch

Dublin real-estate firm ReAlpha to offer stock to buy Airbnb homes

The Dublin startup ReAlpha plans to file a "mini-IPO" next week to raise $75 million in its bid to become the nation's largest owner of short-term rental homes. The move is a key step in the company's plans to buy up to $1.5 billion in homes across the nation that would be rented through Airbnb.
DUBLIN, OH
anjournal.com

Digging into Valley real estate

Up in San Antonio, the real estate market is starting to cool, according to several Alamo-based realtors The Advance spoke with recently. Not a lot. Just a little. In the RGV, though, the market is still hot. A local realtor recently told The Advance that he has this one client...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters : 9.21.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While the home buying process might seem complex at first, the more you know about it, the smoother the ride may be. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Real Estate Matters. Looking for an idea that will hit the nail on the head...consider this. A worthy...
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

Real Estate Values Spike

The value of owner-occupied real estate in the United States posted its largest quarterly increase on record, jumping $1.1 trillion to $34.9 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve. On the liabilities side of real estate’s balance sheet, home mortgages rose by $220 billion in the last quarter to $11.3 trillion,...
REAL ESTATE

