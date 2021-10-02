Book Nook: The Swamp Peddlers & Under the Big Top
Florida History: On Oct. 26, Jason Vuic will speak at Tombolo Books about his riveting look into The Swamp Peddlers: How Lot Sellers, Land Scammers and Retirees Built Modern Florida and Transformed the American Dream. Florida has long been a beacon for retirees, but for many, the American dream of owning a home there was a fantasy. That changed in the 1950s. In The Swamp Peddlers, Jason Vuic tells the raucous tale of the sale of residential lots in postwar Florida. Vuic will be in Tombolo’s courtyard with Craig Pittman to discuss the people who “completely transformed the landscape and demographics of Florida.”www.paradisenewsfl.com
Comments / 0