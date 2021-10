BEREA — When Takk McKinley entered the defensive line room after missing three weeks of training camp, the welcome he received was emotionally overwhelming. The 25-year-old Browns defensive end needed time to deal with personal issues that he still isn’t ready to discuss. Coach Kevin Stefanski respected McKinley’s privacy in his comments on McKinley’s absence while continuing to offer unwavering support. McKinley said he received the same backing from General Manager Andrew Berry, who had been in pursuit of McKinley since he came out of UCLA.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO