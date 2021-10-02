The 3rd Annual Battle of the Burgers returns to Monroe on Oct. 23

One of the most fun fall events in Walton County is the battle to find the best burger around. It will be back in October for the 3rd Annual Walton County Chamber of Commerce Battle of the Burgers – and for $25, you can taste the burgers and decide which one you think should be crowned Walton County’s Best Burger! In 2020, Amici and Bistro South took top honors. So who do you think will take top honors this year?