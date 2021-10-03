CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

COVID-19: Georgia 143; Gwinnett 2 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2021. Georgia is reporting 143 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past 48 hours. Walton County. Total Cases...

