Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada has been a scapegoat for the Aggies after crumbling against Arkansas. Calzada is certainly not without blame as his statistics place him near the bottom of the SEC’s barrel; however, the team showing hesitance to assign blame to any single specific issue suggests there is more at play than Calzada simply not being a “good enough” quarterback.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO