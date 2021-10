Cole Caulfield made a splash in the late season and postseason with the Montreal Canadiens. Can he continue his streak into the 2021-22 season?. Cole Caufield has already caught the eye of many as he made his debut late in the 2020-21 season and continued to play on the top line through the Montreal Canadiens’ postseason run. He scored 12 points in 20 games and showed major chemistry with Nick Suzuki, which will put him on the top line for the 2021-22 season. He’s shown that he can play with the big kids even after just coming out of college hockey. Caufield has shown he’s a terrific scorer and should be able to continue what he started in the 2020-21 season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO