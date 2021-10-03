Dike's late goal helps Orlando City beats DC United 2-1

MILAN (AP) — Manuel Locatelli scored a late winner as Juventus managed a narrow 1-0 win over Torino in their Serie A derby. Locatelli scored four minutes from time but it was a disappointing performance from Juventus as the Bianconeri’s struggles continued in the Italian league. Juventus has only won three of its opening seven matches and sits eighth in the league. Defending champion Inter Milan moved to within one point of Serie A leader Napoli after coming from behind to beat a talented Sassuolo side 2-1. Substitute Edin Džeko netted less than a minute after coming on the field. Salernitana finally got its first Serie A win in nearly a quarter century as it beat Genoa 1-0.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO