Dike's late goal helps Orlando City beats DC United 2-1

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. -- Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Olando City beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night. A shot by AntÃ´nio Carlos was blocked out of bounds by Steven Birnbaum resulting in a corner kick Chris Mueller that Dike flicked off the crossbar and into the net on the final play of the game to make it 2-1. The 21-year-old Dike has scored a goal in each of the last three games.

