Movies

Victor Miller to Reclaim Domestic Rights to ‘Friday the 13th’

By Rob Caprilozzi
horrornewsnetwork.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Voorhees may be one step closer to appearing on the big screen…but don’t get your hopes up just yet. A big update to the Friday the 13th legal battle occurred on Thursday as the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a win for Victor Miller in a copyright termination battle. This victory will allow him to reclaim the domestic rights to the franchise, according to a report on The Hollywood Reporter.

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

TheWrap

‘Friday the 13th’ Writer Wins Appeal in Copyright Termination Case

A copyright termination for the “Friday the 13th” horror film has been awarded by a judge to the film’s screenwriter, which will turn over domestic rights of the franchise to writer Victor Miller from the film’s producer and director Sean S. Cunningham. More than 40 years after the release of...
MOVIES
Law.com

'Friday the 13th' Writer Wins Bid to Author Rights in 2nd Circuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held Thursday that Victor Miller, who wrote the screenplay for ”Friday the 13th,” can reclaim authorship rights for his work, more than 40 years after the iconic horror film debuted in 1980. The ruling, from a three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ComicBook

Friday the 13th: Long-Running Lawsuit Finally Earns a Legal Resolution

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller in his lawsuit against the film's director and producer, Sean Cunningham. Miller is seeking to terminate the copyright transfer of the original film's screenplay, which Cunningham had claimed was written as a work made for hire, and not eligible for a termination notice. The Copyright Act of 1976 says that the original author of a work can petition to terminate a transfer of copyright 35 years after original publication, and Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller wants to do just that, so that he can own the property going forward. The timing of termination -- in 2017 -- was likely in part due to rumored movement on a sequel and in part because Miller only had a five-year window, from 2014 until 2019, to file.
CONGRESS & COURTS
metaflix.com

‘Friday The 13th’ Series Rises From The Dead

You have probably been wondering where “Friday the 13th” has been lately. The last entry in the blockbuster horror movie franchise was back in 2009. Just to make our older readers feel super ancient right now, I am going to state the very true fact that the last “Friday The 13th” movie was released twelve years ago and 2009 was in fact twelve years ago. That’s a long time generally, but for Hollywood, that is an eternity to keep such a reliable cash cow dormant.
MOVIES
#Friday The 13th#The 2nd Circuit Court#Nlra#Circuit#The Supreme Court#U S C
Pocket-lint.com

What is the best order to watch the Friday the 13th movies?

(Pocket-lint) - Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises. Starring the hockey mask-wearing, machete-wielding Jason Voorhees, it spans 12 films. Also: What is the best order to watch The Conjuring Universe movies?. Many of you have probably watched a couple of the slashers when you were...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Black Phone’ Release Date Bumped Back One Week

The Black Phone is on hold. The latest horror vehicle from filmmaker Scott Derrickson–which debuted recently at Fantastic Fest–will now land in theaters Feb. 4, 2022 instead of its previously announced release date of Jan. 28, 2022, according to a report on JoBlo.com. The Black Phone–helmed by Derrickson (Sinister, Deliver...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Friday the 13th’ Screenwriter Wins Big Appeal Over Copyright Termination

Victor Miller once scared moviegoers with Friday the 13th. Four decades after penning that influential horror flick, which prompted numerous sequels, he’s scored an important legal victory that may frighten Hollywood producers. On Thursday, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a win for him in a copyright termination battle. As a result, he’s set to reclaim the domestic rights to the franchise. Miller attempted to leverage the part of copyright law that allows authors to reclaim the rights to what they once created after waiting a statutory set period of time. It’s not unlike what the heirs of comic book creators...
MOVIES
bloomberglaw.com

‘Friday the 13th’ Writer Can Reclaim Rights, 2nd Cir. Says (1)

The screenplay writer of the 1980 horror movie “Friday the 13th” can invoke a copyright law that lets creators claw back rights they signed away decades ago, the Second Circuit said. Victor Miller wrote the screenplay as a contractor rather than an employee of Manny Inc., making him eligible to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
94.5 KATS

‘Friday the 13th’ Writer Wins Appeal to Reclaim Franchise Rights

If you’ve wondered why there hasn’t been a Friday the 13th movie since 2009’s reboot of the franchise, this may explain it. For years, there’s been a legal battle ongoing between the holders of the series’ copyright and the screenwriter of the first Friday the 13th, Victor Miller. Miller filed suit to make use of an aspect of copyright law that allows authors to reclaim their copyright after a set amount of time. The same law is the central point of the recent lawsuits between Disney and the original creators of Marvel’s key characters.
MOVIES

