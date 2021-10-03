Victor Miller to Reclaim Domestic Rights to ‘Friday the 13th’
Jason Voorhees may be one step closer to appearing on the big screen…but don’t get your hopes up just yet. A big update to the Friday the 13th legal battle occurred on Thursday as the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a win for Victor Miller in a copyright termination battle. This victory will allow him to reclaim the domestic rights to the franchise, according to a report on The Hollywood Reporter.www.horrornewsnetwork.net
