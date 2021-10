Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Thursday in a 12-3 win over the Marlins. Alonso broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the second inning and rounded out the scoring with a two-run blast in the eighth. They were the 36th and 37th homers of the season for Alonso, who had just one extra-base hit in his previous six games. Alonso is hitting .259 with 92 RBI and an .855 OPS in 625 plate appearances this season.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO