Charles R. Brown
Charles R. Brown, 73, of Pana, Illinois, formerly of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at Pana Community Hospital, Pana, IL. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Rural Ramsey, IL with Pastor Kenny Morell officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 AM on Monday. Memorials: To the Family. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.www.vandaliaradio.com
