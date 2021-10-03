Atlanta United 1-2 CF Montreal: Rate and React
Just when things were looking good in the second half after Jake Mulraney's goal, it didn't take long for things to turn sour for Atlanta United. It m'a a tough loss as it hurts Atlanta's position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but there will be better opportunities for the Five Stripes to pick up points down the stretch of the season. Saturday's result wasn't ideal, but the performance was a big improvement from the team's previous road trip to Philadelphia a week ago.
