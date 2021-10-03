CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Atlanta United 1-2 CF Montreal: Rate and React

By Dirty South Soccer
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when things were looking good in the second half after Jake Mulraney’s goal, it didn’t take long for things to turn sour for Atlanta United. It m’a a tough loss as it hurts Atlanta’s position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but there will be better opportunities for the Five Stripes to pick up points down the stretch of the season. Saturday’s result wasn’t ideal, but the performance was a big improvement from the team’s previous road trip to Philadelphia a week ago.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. CF Montreal

With the Columbus Crew currently below the redline, the team needs all the points it can get. Especially ones at home and especially ones against other teams right at the red line. On Saturday night, the Crew was able to get all three points in a 2-1 win against CF Montreal.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mulraney
chatsports.com

Predicted XI: CF Montreal

Schedule congestion returns for the Columbus Crew, who play three matches in the next eight days. Choosing a lineup is contingent on putting yourself in the mind of head coach Caleb Porter and how he’ll focus the team. There are a couple of ways he could go. On one hand,...
MLS
chatsports.com

Atlanta United 2 suffers heartbreaking loss to Rio Grande Valley FC

After suffering a frustrating loss to the Birmingham Legion just a few days ago, Atlanta United 2 traveled down to the southern Texas town of Edinburg down near the Mexico border to take on former teammate Baboucarr Njie and the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. This was the first time the two clubs had ever played each other in their brief history so both teams were looking to put their claim to what may be the only time the teams would ever meet. Both clubs started the match sitting in sixth place in their respective division and both teams desperately needed full points from the match to keep their post-season hopes alive.
MLS
10TV

Zardes scores twice, Crew tops Montreal 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the Columbus Crew kept its playoff hopes alive by defeating Montreal 2-1. The Crew (9-11-7) moved into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a point behind Atlanta for the final berth. Montreal (10-9-7) remains in sixth. Zardes initial goal, the 50th of...
COLUMBUS, OH
phillysoccerpage.net

In pictures: Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United

First-time PSP photographer Stephen Speer was in attendance for the Union’s hard-fought victory against a surging Atlanta United side who have won seven of their last eight matches. The Union were without their captain, Alejandro Bedoya, due to a knee injury, but that did not deter their thoroughly professional performance at home.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Montreal#Race#Eastern Conference
chatsports.com

Union keep rolling with 1-0 win over Atlanta United

It took 70 minutes and some not so great defending from Atlanta United, but Jose Martinez was able to get down the end line and deliver a ball to Kacper Przybylko he buried past Brad Guzan to give the Philadelphia Union a goal that had been coming all day and a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park.
MLS
chatsports.com

New England Purr Past CF Montreal

CF Montreal last night walked into a New England blizzard of the type club marketeers would covet themselves. Within half an hour the Revs, unflattered by the scoreline, were three in front. It all happened against a backdrop of apathy and sparsity in the stands. Stade Saputo was like a library. There was little to encourage or regenerate a side which looked like conceding each time the whites crossed halfway.
SOCCER
massivereport.com

Columbus Crew defeat Montreal 2-1

The Columbus Crew desperately needed three points to keep pace in the playoff chase and a ferocious defensive effort and two Gyasi Zardes goals delivered them as the Black & Gold defeated CF Montreal 2-1. The Crew had a couple early chances as Darlington Nagbe took the ball on the...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. CF Montreal

The Columbus Crew put together a very good performance Saturday night at Lower.com Field to claim a 2-1 win against CF Montreal. The victory was the Black & Gold’s third straight at home and its third consecutive result to keep MLS Cup playoff hopes alive. With seven games to go, the Crew will need to continue this upward momentum if the team is to be playing postseason soccer.
MLS
FOX Sports

Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF, tries for 4th straight home win

Inter Miami CF (9-11-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-8-9) LINE: Atlanta United FC -141, Inter Miami CF +368, Draw +290; over/under is 1.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF trying for its fourth home victory in a row. Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2...
MLS
phillysoccerpage.net

Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 1 – 0 Atlanta United

As the scoreline clearly shows, the Union won on Saturday. And they won playing a high-pressing style that kept the visitors from ever really building offensive rhythm. It was as tidy a performance as the Union have put in this season, though it’s hard to say why. No one player did anything we haven’t seen them do before, with the possible exception of Andre Blake who for once wasn’t a complete lockdown in goal.
MLS
thepeachreview.com

Josef Martinez nabs his 100th goal as Atlanta United tops Inter Miami CF 1-0

Atlanta United defeated Inter Miami CF 1-0 Wednesday night in front of 42,519 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martínez scored the game’s deciding goal, which was his 100th across all competitions with Atlanta United. Martínez became the fastest player in league history to reach the century mark, accomplishing the feat in just 125 matches. With the win, Atlanta moved above the playoff line heading into the weekend.
MLS
chatsports.com

Player Ratings from Atlanta United’s crucial 1-0 win over Inter Miami

GK Brad Guzan 7(?) - I guess a seven. It was a clean sheet, but also Guzan didn’t have to make a single save. RWB Brooks Lennon 8 - Lennon was honestly pretty excellent in this game. 94 percent passing and three chances created is solid production, plus he was 5/7 on his duels and was an absolute engine getting up and down the flank.
MLS
phillysoccerpage.net

Match analysis: Philadelphia Union 1–0 Atlanta United

After the letdown of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal, all eyes turned to MLS play, and how the Union would respond. A tense, but ultimately well deserved 3–1 win over Orlando offered hope that Philly would use their disappointment as fuel to rise back up the league table. A surging Atlanta United would provide another stern test.
MLS
ktwb.com

Canadiens, CF Montreal allowed full capacity at home games

The Montreal Canadiens and CF Montreal will be allowed to expand to 100 percent capacity following Quebec’s latest health directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The province’s health minister announced Thursday that capacity restrictions on “venues with assigned seating,” which includes the Canadiens’ Bell Centre and CF Montreal’s Stade Saputo, were being lifted Oct. 8.
NHL
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2 Draws Louisville City 1-1 in Final Home Fixture

As Atlanta United 2 returned to the Fraction for their final home game, they were in desperate need of the kind of fresh start that returning home could provide. The 2s had just suffered two disappointing defeats to Birmingham and Rio Grande Valley and their playoff window continued to shrink. Getting results in this midweek match-up would be key but the only problem was the Eastern Conference buzzsaw that is Louisville City FC. Luckily, the last time these teams met in Atlanta, the 2s managed a 1-0 stunner against one of the top teams in the USL-Championship. Maybe, just maybe, that magic could happen again.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy