Head of NWSL players union says sex abuse allegations tied to systemic problem

By now, you've almost certainly heard about the sexual abuse experienced by some of this country's top female athletes, the women's Olympic gymnastics team. Now some of the top athletes in another sport, women's professional soccer, are stepping forward with their own serious allegations of abuse. As a result, the country's top women's professional soccer league has suspended its games this weekend and announced that its commissioner resigned last night. This turmoil at the National Women's Soccer League, or NWSL, comes after allegations of sexual misconduct were reported about one of the league's coaches. And this is where I need to say that because of the nature of these allegations, the following conversation may not be appropriate for everybody who might be listening. We'll give you a minute to make that decision.