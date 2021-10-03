OSK Property making its mark on Puchong
KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): OSK Property recently launched the first phase of Shorea Park – a nature-inspired master-planned development – in the mature town of Puchong. OSK Property CEO Ong Ghee Bin tells City & Country: “This is our highly anticipated launch for FY2021. Shorea Park will cater for young homeowners, owner-occupiers and investors in the mature area of Puchong and other neighbouring areas for a competitive price.”www.theedgemarkets.com
