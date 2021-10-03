OSK Property making its mark on Puchong

The General Budgets of the State (PGE) of 2022 contain a new hit to private savings: the maximum that can be provided to individual pension plans will be reduced again and will remain in just 1,500 euros. The Government has already drastically reduced this figure from 8,000 to 2,000 euros and now, despite the petitions of the sector so that it will be revised upwards, it applies a new reduction of 500 euros.

