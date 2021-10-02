Nevada soccer falls to Colorado College

After tying to the Boise State Broncos for the first time since 2006, the Wolf Pack soccer team took on the Colorado College Tigers, where they would lose the contest 2-0. The Tigers had an explosive first half. The team in total took 17 shots in the half. Compared to the Pack’s three shots in the half. Senior Kendal Stovall would be able to save six of those shots, but the Tigers would be able to get on the board first. Senior Jacqui Hand would be able to score for Tigers on a rebound off a penalty kick. No other goals would be scored in the half.