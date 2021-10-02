CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sciba's kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville, 37-34

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Sciba was ready when Wake Forest set him up with the shot at a winning field goal. He capitalized, just like the rest of these 24th-ranked Demon Deacons sitting atop the Atlantic Coast Conference race. Sciba hit from 29 yards with 22 seconds left to...

Wake hands Cards Demon of a loss on Sciba's field goal at 0:22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- This time there was no miracle. No Jaylin Alderman on either side of the football to rescue Louisville with last-second heroics. Instead the Cardinals (3-1, 1-1) came out on the wrong end of a 37-34 donnybrook against No. 24/25-and-rising Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0) in a wild and wildly entertaining rollercoaster battle Saturday afternoon at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cardinals#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press
