Premier League

Frustration for Ronaldo, joy for Werner in Premier League

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrumbling to himself and shaking his head, Cristiano Ronaldo went straight toward the tunnel at the final whistle of Manchester United’s latest slip-up at Old Trafford. He had plenty to be aggrieved about.

LONDON -- There was a point on Saturday when things felt depressingly familiar for Timo Werner. Chelsea were 1-0 up against Southampton courtesy of Trevoh Chalobah's ninth-minute header when the 25-year-old rose to head home a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross for a much-needed, confidence-boosting goal that may well have settled the contest. However, referee Martin Atkinson was encouraged by the video assistant referee, Mike Dean, to take another look at a fairly innocuous challenge from Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up, and after doing so, he disallowed the goal, to the fury of those in blue.
