LORMAN, Miss. – Texas Southern started SWAC play off on a positive and enduring note as they defeated Alcorn State 3-0 Sunday afternoon inside the Whitney Complex. TSU handled business in the opening set as they jumped out to a 12-5 lead and held ground as the closest Alcorn State would draw was six points en route to a 25-16 win. Set two was a different story as it was about endurance as both teams nearly played two games inside of one.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO